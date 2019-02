CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame has elected their 2019 class.

The Hall of Fame announced Saturday night on stage at the NFL Honors that eight “Heroes of the Game” were selected for the 2019 class.

The 2019 class includes the following:

Cornerback Champ Bailey

Pat Bowlen

Gil Brandt

Tony Gonzalez

Ty Law

Kevin Mawae

Ed Reed

Johnny Robinson

BREAKING: Eight "Heroes of the Game" have been elected to the Hall of Fame's Class of 2019. #PFHOF19 pic.twitter.com/uD2FLRJoKa — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 2, 2019

