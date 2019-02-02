Popular Medina pub temporarily closed after frozen pipes burst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio -- A popular pub in Medina is closed after a pipe burst for hours inside.

The arctic blast is finally giving way to much milder weather in northeast Ohio, but as the ice starts to melt, it could create some new weather-related problems.

Security footage from Sully's Irish Pub in the Medina Square shows water raining down from a busted pipe that froze then thawed.

The pipe burst 40 minutes after the pub closed and gushed all night until workers showed up in the morning and shut off the main water valve.

The owner estimates 12,000 gallons of water inundated the pub and restaurant.

"Overwhelming, I walked in and there was water pouring through the ceiling and we didn't know where to start," said Sully's General Manager Ali Burmenster.

She said all of the booths have to be replaced, as well as the entire floor which was damaged from flooding.

A dozen dryers are being used to dry out the sub floor.

"Water got underneath everything and it's swelling and bowing," she said.

The handcrafted bar top will have to be replaced because it's warping.

John Langer from H. Jack's Plumbing and Heating explained that pipes burst when they thaw because the ice cracks the pipes. Then, when the ice thaws, water pours threw the crack.

Langer says that if you suspect a frozen pipe it is important to call a plumber as soon as possible and before it bursts.

Burmenster said loyal customers have been supportive of the popular pub.

"We've had overwhelming support from the community. Our regulars have showed us overwhelming support. Someone brought in homemade chocolate chip cookies last night for the workers. We are very fortunate to be apart of the community that we're apart of," Burmenster said.

The historic brick building has been in Medina Square since the late 1800's and has been Sully's for years. No one remembered a pipe bursting in recent decades.

Burmenster said a construction team is working hard so the Pub can reopen in a couple of weeks.

"Right after Valentine's Day so, yes, two weeks," Burmenster said.

She said they really hope to open by President's Day Weekend which is when Medina hosts it's annual ice festival that attracts thousands of people.