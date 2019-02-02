Police: New York high school basketball coach shot dad who complained about son’s playing time

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A high school basketball coach in New York was arrested Friday after he allegedly shot a player’s father who complained about his son’s playing time.

The New York Post reports that the shooting occurred on December 22.

Christopher Hooks allegedly showed up at the home of Todd Myles, who was the coach at Brooklyn’s Technology Early College High School, to discuss his son’s playing time.

Myles, 42, told police that a third person arrived with a gun and started shooting, the newspaper said.

Hooks was reportedly too wounded to identify the real shooter at the time.

Officials told the newspaper it was only recently that the victim had recovered enough to tell police what happened.

Myles is reportedly accused of shooting Hooks and then lying to authorities to cover his tracks.

Police told the New York Post that Myles had actually been grazed by a bullet at some point, but its currently unclear whether that was a ricochet wound or intentional act.

Myles was taken into custody Friday morning. He faces charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal use of a firearm.

The city Department of Education said the allegations against Myles were incredibly shocking and released the following statement to the newspaper:

“We immediately reassigned Mr. Myles away from students, and we’ll work to remove him from payroll as soon as legally possible. We are providing support to the school and are working with the NYPD throughout this investigation.”

Myles reportedly began his career in education in 2001 and began working at this particular school in 2013. He has no prior disciplinary incidents.

