× Police: Intoxicated driver caused multi-car crash that hurt two Cleveland police officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say an intoxicated driver caused a multi-car crash that led to two Cleveland police officers getting injured on I-90 west near the I-71 split.

Around 11:50 p.m. Friday, two police officers were in a parked marked police car blocking the lane behind a disabled vehicle from an earlier crash.

The driver of a Jeep was in the process of trying to change lanes to move for the police car when he was hit by another driver.

That caused the Jeep to hit the officers’ vehicle.

Two officers and 4 other people were hurt.

All were taken to the hospital for treatment.

All are expected to be okay.

The driver who hit the Jeep has been arrested.

Christina Karpinski faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OVI).