Pleasant weekend with highs in the 40s

Cleveland, Ohio - A pleasant weekend is ahead. The first of 6 straight days above normal starts today! Check out next Monday. Temperatures will top 15° above average! With this warmth, comes the risk for ice jam flooding again. Stay tuned.

Best chance of rain will be Monday late/evening.

Rainfall over the next 7-10 days will be above normal especially late this week

Ice coverage on Lake Erie is above 90%, up from 36% just two weeks ago

Here’s the overall outline of the next 10 days: 6 days above normal with a short burst of cold this upcoming weekend followed by above normal temps again. There is more cold still left.

The displaced arctic cold which started around Christmas take weeks to “leak” south. This is one of the reasons why we’ve seen the majority of our snowfall and cold since mid-January. This also means that the pattern is still conducive for more cold and snow in February and March. The good news is that the average temperatures start to head up. Remember, cold is relative to the normal. Check out the end-of-winter outlook on our website. FOX8.com

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: