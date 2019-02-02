× Oral surgeon accused of sexually abusing at least 4 women

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A North Carolina surgeon is accused of sexually abusing at least four patients while they were under anesthesia.

WECT reported that Michael Lee Hasson, 55, was arrested Thursday and jailed under a $1,250,000 bond on one count of second-degree forcible sexual offense and three counts of sexual battery.

The accusations date back to 2017 and involve four patients, all female, ranging from 17 to 21 years old.

Hasson works as a surgeon at Wilmington Oral Surgery in Wilmington and his license is in good standing, according to the state board of dental examiners’ website.

Hasson lost his license temporarily in 2011 after “performing 10 implant cases without completing a board-approved continuing education course on implants,” the Wilmington Star News reported.

Police in Wilmington continue to investigate and said more charges are possible.