Officials advise parents to know what information kids share online after Cleveland man indicted on attempted sexual conduct with a minor

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man is the target of a new indictment handed up by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury, accusing him of attempting to have sex with a child.

Investigators with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say 29-year-old Ameen Sari was arrested when he went to meet with a person he believed was a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The commander of the task force and says his team of investigators monitor social media, video game websites and smart phones apps. And, when individuals like Sari engage them in conversation, an investigator will act as if he or she is a child.

David Frattare told Fox 8, "All of the offenders that we deal with, they obviously engage in sexually explicit conversations with what they believe are these children. They make plans to meet these children in a public place and then they ultimately go through with that intent and those plans."

On Friday, Sari was indicted of charges attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possession of criminal tools, which include the smart phone and laptop he used to communicate with the agent posing as a child.

"He was graphic in terms of the sexual acts that he wanted to perform as most of our individuals are, and then ultimately he expressed an interest in traveling to a physical location within Cuyahoga County, to meet what he believed to be the minor child,” said Commander Frattare.

Investigators say Sari came to the U.S. from Jordan and is in the country on a permanent resident card. Prosecutors consider him a flight risk which is why a judge ordered him to surrender his passport.

Commander Frattare says the task force posts videos of the arrests of suspects like Sari on their website as a public service. They say the cases demonstrate why parents need to closely watch the technology used by their children.

"If you decided to give your child a mobile device or a video game system, you have to know what they're doing. You have to know what information they're putting out there. You have to know most importantly who they're friending, who they're sharing that information with,” said Commander Frattare. "Our main concern is that if it's not us on the internet, these offenders are ultimately going to find a way to contact real children, when you think of the thousands and millions of children that are out there on the internet any given day.”