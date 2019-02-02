× ODOT: Pesky potholes could become more prevalent with changing temps

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the extreme change in temperatures recently, the Ohio Department of Transportation wants drivers to be ready for the possibility of seeing more potholes on the roads.

ODOT shared the alert on social media, where they went on to explain how the freezing and thawing cycle can weaken the pavement.

They also pointed out that roads with higher volumes of traffic are more prone to pothole formations.

Drivers are encouraged to keep an eye out for potholes over the next few days while crews work to repair all of them.

“Our crews have been working around the clock to ensure our roads are as safe as possible,” said Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks. “When they aren’t spending twelve-hours in a truck plowing snow, they’re working on the roadway patching potholes.”

ODOT has already used 2,574 tons of asphalt to repair potholes this winter. That’s up from 1,892 tons at the same time last year.