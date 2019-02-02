× Nature photographer captures dazzling displays of ice in Northeast Ohio

ELYRIA, Ohio — Between the sub-zero temperatures and snow, Mother Nature has had no shortage of material to create beautiful works of art.

Local photographer Edie Marie captured some of those picturesque scenes on camera this week while out in the woods of Lorain County.

She stumbled upon frozen waterfalls and even more unusual, ice rings around the trees.

She wrote about the discovery on social media and shared a video as well, explaining that photos didn’t do it justice. She believes the ice rings were left behind after the flood waters receded.

To see more of Edie’s photos, CLICK HERE.