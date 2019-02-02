× Mayfield loses bet as Barkley wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

ATLANTA — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made a bet on who would be the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year. Now, Mayfield has to pay up.

The NFL announced Saturday night that Barkley beat Mayfield for the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

That rookie season: 😱 Offensive Rookie of the Year @Saquon Barkley’s 10 BEST plays of 2018! #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/GHatV5JdAz — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2019

Mayfield was up for the award after his record-breaking season with the Browns. In just 14 appearances, he set the NFL rookie record for most touchdown passes in a season with 27. He beat previous record holders Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson.

However, Mayfield lost to Barkley who had 15 touchdowns and a combined 2,028 rushing and receiving yards.

Barkley also won the Pepsi Rookie of the Year Award on Thursday, beating Mayfield in a vote by fans.

Mayfield and Barkley had a bet on the award and now Mayfield owes the Giants’ rookie a chain for his accomplishment.

