Housing groups, KeyBank team up to provide Clevelanders free tax preparation help

CLEVELAND -- Clevelanders had the opportunity to receive free tax help on "Super Refund Saturday."

CHN Housing Partners, Enterprise Community Partners and KeyBank partnered to host the annual event at St. Ignatius High School Saturday.

Dozens of volunteers were on hand to provide free tax help to residents who, hopefully, would come away knowing they're getting potentially a big refund.

While tax refunds obviously vary by circumstances, experts say people often leave a lot of money on the table by not filing their taxes properly.

Kate Carden of CNN Housing Partners says that means, every year, Americans leave behind billions of dollars in unclaimed tax refunds.

She reminds citizens that it's important to file your taxes.