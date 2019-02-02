Cleveland man indicted on attempted sexual conduct with a minor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – 29-year-old Ameen Sari has been indicted on a charge of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force posted a video Saturday of Sari’s arrest.

According to court records, Sari was arrested on January 22nd.

Sari was indicted on three charges Friday.

In addition to the charge of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, he was also charged with importuning and possessing criminal tools.

Sari’s arraignment is scheduled for February 15.

The Ohio ICAC Task Force said Parma Heights police and Cleveland police assisted with the investigation.