Chance of patchy drizzle tonight through Sunday morning

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures topped in the low 40’s in lots of locations Saturday. Most of us will remain above freezing as we head into tonight.

There is the chance of patchy drizzle and fog late tonight through Sunday morning. Tomorrow we’re back into the mid and upper 40’s with more clouds than sunshine.

More changes are ahead Monday. Rain showers will develop late afternoon with the best chance of rain during the evening. This will be a quick shot of rain with less than a quarter of an inch expected.

Monday’s temperatures will top 15° above average, in the low and mid 50’s! With this warmth, comes the risk for ice jam flooding again. Stay tuned.

