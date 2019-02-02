Chance of drizzle and fog overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- There is the chance of patchy drizzle and fog around tonight through Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to slowly rise overnight, but some locations will start at or below. Patchy freezing drizzle is possible creating some slick spots.

Here's a look at your overnight hour-by-hour forecast:

Sunday temperatures continue to rise into the mid and upper 40’s with breaks of sunshine in the afternoon.

More changes are ahead Monday. Rain showers will develop late afternoon with the best chance of rain during the evening. This will be a quick shot of rain with less than a quarter of an inch expected.

Monday’s temperatures will top 15° above average, in the low and mid 50’s! With this warmth, comes the risk for ice jam flooding again. Stay tuned.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

