Bakery owner in Washington unapologizes for selling controversial ‘Build the Wall’ cookies

EDMONDS, Wash. — A Washington bakery owner is unapologizing for the “Build the Wall” cookies he sold last week.

Ken Bellingham, who has owned the Edmonds Bakery in the Seattle area for 26 years, initially apologized for designing and selling the controversial cookie last week, according to KOMO.

“I will not be making anymore cookies of a political nature, but a narrow line of Love and Sweetheart and maybe Nice Butt,” Bellingham reportedly wrote on Facebook last Tuesday.

That post has since been deleted.

Instead he has wrote a new post Tuesday, thanking consumers for their support.

“I just want to thank everyone for their overwhelming support. I’m blessed beyond measure.

Unfortunately I’m unable to ship any cookies. I will try to make them available in the shop, again blessed beyond measure,” the post reads.

However, on Thursday he told KOMO that he’s continuing to produce the cookies. He expressed that, not only is he protected by the first amendment, but also that he has gotten a lot of requests to make “Build the Wall” cookies.

“The phone messages saved has like 40-or-50 messages that I can’t even respond to from people all over the country wanting me to ship them cookies,” Bellingham told the news outlet.

He said that he’s been re-selling the cookies by the dozen.

However, members in the Edmonds community say that the baker’s decision to sell the cookies does not reflect the character of the community.

Although Bellingham told KOMO he does support border security, in the end, he said that his decision to resell the ‘Build the Wall’ cookies was based on business decision, not politics.

On Saturday he posted a new cookie design on Facebook that reads “Build the Love.”