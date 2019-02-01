Weeks-old infant missing, believed to be in danger in North Carolina; mother feared dead

SCOTLAND COUNTY, North Carolina — Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a newborn baby who is believed to be in danger.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Unit, the baby is believed to be two to three weeks old and is not in the care of her mother. They believe the mother’s name is April Morrison.

Authorities say Morrison is: “reported currently as possibly being deceased or having been removed from the Scotland County and or Richmond County Area possibly under fear or coercion.”

Authorities say Morrison reportedly speaks both English and Spanish. She allegedly Richmond County at about eight months pregnant. Police say she may be operating under an alias and was believed to have been staying in local motels or hotels in Scotland County or Fayetteville.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Morrison or her baby is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332, ext. 4.

