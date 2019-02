Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Heights High School is closed Friday due to a water main break south of Shaker Square.

The High School will be closed today, Friday, February 1, 2019, due to water main breaks in the vicinity of the building. All other District schools and offices will be open on a normal schedule. pic.twitter.com/27DbsNkFaG — Shaker Heights Schools (@shakerschools) February 1, 2019

According to Cleveland police, the break happened in the area of the 2900 block of Ludlow Friday morning.

Roads are currently closed between Draxmore, Ludlow and South Woodland. Shaker Square is not affected, according to Fox 8's Patty Harken.

