VIDEO: Baby left alone on RTA train

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video showing the frantic moments after a man had stepped off on RTA train at a stop just for a moment, and it was a moment too long as the train pulled away with the man’s baby still on board.

It happened recently at the Windermere station in East Cleveland. So how did a baby get left on board alone?

Video from the platform shows a man outside the train during a stop, but then the doors close, and the man finds himself pounding on the doors as the train moves out.

RTA dispatch audio shows a passenger alerted the train operator, the baby had been left alone.

The RTA control tower then gives the order to the train: go back.

The train ends up rolling back to where it all started—reversing itself on the same track.

That can be dangerous, so RTA does it rarely and takes extra safety precautions.

Didn’t take long before the baby and the man were reunited. Although, that got a little tense.

The train operator can be heard on the dispatch radio saying, "Ask them to send TP (transit police), the gentleman gets on and he wants to threaten me and threaten another passenger, but he is the one who is wrong."

And the train operator adds, "You don't know what condition he's in, you know, to leave a baby on the train."

A witness told the I-Team the man with the baby did, in fact, let his temper flare.

But RTA says transit officers found there was not evidence to support criminal charges of any kind.