Vermilion man charged after leaving scene of house explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERMILION-Charges have been filed against the Vermilion man who crashed into a home's gas meter Thursday, causing an explosion and destroying the house.

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office shortly after the crash on Darrow Road, 56-year-old Kenneth Karnow took off from the scene. He was later located at a vacant house and arrested.

**Watch our previous story in the video above**

Karnow has been charged with burglary and possession of criminal tools. Additional charges are expected in connection to the house explosion.

Karnow is due in court Tuesday.

Thankfully, the homeowners were able to escape without injuries. Their two dogs did run off after the explosion but were later located and reunited with their family.

**Continuing coverage here**