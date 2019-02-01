‘This is how you would live in Bangladesh’: Florida woman arrested for abusing elderly in-laws

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Florida woman was arrested after abusing her elderly in-laws.

FOX 35 reports that Umme Ferdousy, 38, denied her in-laws food, making them beg for food and water, and cut them with a knife.

Police told the news outlet that Ferdousy deprived her mother- and father-in-law of food and water on multiple occasions which caused malnourishment. This required medical attention.

She also allegedly would make her mother-in-law beg for food and water, then deny her of those items, saying “this is how you would live in Bangladesh.”

Her mother-in-law told police Ferdousy would cut her on the right arm with a knife when she attempted to gain access to food, according to FOX 35.

Officers reportedly confirmed that the victim has lacerations on her right forearm.

Police also reported that Ferdousy’s husband saw her physically grab his mother’s arm, causing bruising and scratches.

Ferdousy is accused of committing aggravated abuse on elderly person, aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65-years-old (with a knife), and battery on a person over the age of 65-years-old.

Police told the news outlet that Ferdousy had been turned over the Brevard County Jail without further incident.