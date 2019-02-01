Second woman carjacked near Puritas Avenue

CLEVELAND– Two robbers with a gun knocked down a Cleveland woman, took her keys out of her hand and stole her van, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.

It happened near West 140th Street and Puritas Avenue. The same area where days ago, a 71-year-old woman was carjacked by robbers with a gun as she put groceries in her car.

In the latest incident, the woman walking out of a store just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim told police that two men came up behind her and demanded her keys. She said she hit the panic alarm, but one man pulled the keys out of her hand.

The victim said she saw one man adjust a handgun in his pants, but he did not threaten her with it.

In the other recent case, the victim said she heard two guys yelling, “Where are the keys?”

She told police that one guy grabbed her wrist and took the keys. He pulled out what looked like a black handgun.

The victim also said the two men jumped in the car and took off with the trunk still open.

Witnesses saw the struggle. One reported a robber pointed a gun at the victim’s neck.