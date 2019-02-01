× Restaurant owner saying he’d refuse to serve customers in MAGA hats issues apology

SAN MATEO, Calif. — The restaurant owner who said earlier this week that he was refusing to serve anyone wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat has issued a statement of apology.

J. Kenji López-Alt, the owner of Wursthall, a restaurant in California’s Bay Area, tweeted Thursday, “It hasn’t happened yet, but if you come to my restaurant wearing a MAGA cap, you aren’t getting served, same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate.”

That tweet has since been deleted.

On Friday Lopez-Alt released a message on Medium.com apologizing for the way he communicated his initial remarks. His tweet was intended to reject the hate and violence reportedly associated with the MAGA hats.

“My message was intended to reject anger, hate and violence, and indicate that these shouldn’t be welcomed in our society and aren’t welcome in our community. It was meant to be directed at those who would try to bring messages of hate, violence, and anger into my place of business, no matter what form it comes in. It was aimed at these three elements rather than at a physical object, but I understand that many interpreted my words in a different context, and construed a message of hate directed at them. This was not my intent in any way, and I am sorry for my recklessness,” Lopez-Alt wrote, in part.

“Unfortunately the way I tried to communicate this ended up only amplifying the anger, and I apologize for that,” he added.

Lopez-Alt also said the restaurant would not be following through on his initial statements.

He said that he is very proud to come from a diverse family and he has great respect for all Americans.

“Wursthall will continue, as it always has, to serve all customer regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, gender orientation, disability, or political opinion — so long as they leave hate, anger, and violence outside of the doors of our restaurant,” he wrote.

He also apologized to his staff and partners for making a public statement without taking their thoughts into consideration. He also wrote, “my personal perspective in no way meant that Wursthall was changing its policy, as is being erroneously reported in media.”

Lopez-Alt told Fox News that since his first tweet the restaurant has received threatening emails.