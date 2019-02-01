Police pursuit ends when SUV crashes into tree, catches on fire

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police are trying to figure out if a man taken into custody following a short pursuit is the same man wanted in connection with a shooting in Cleveland just a few minutes earlier.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, officers spotted an SUV matching the description of a vehicle wanted in connection with an earlier shooting in Cleveland.

When police tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off leading police on a short pursuit.

It ended when the SUV crashed into a tree along E. 215th St. near Kennison Ave. and caught on fire.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, refused to get out of the vehicle, so officers had to pull him out.

Officers said the man was combative so they tased him.

He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Officers used fire extinguishers to put out the fire before the fire department arrived.

Police said they found a gun in the vehicle.

They are working with Cleveland police to determine if it’s the same man wanted in connection with a Cleveland shooting that left a man in critical condition.