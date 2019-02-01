Police catch Brimfield porch pirates thanks to doorbell camera

BRIMFIELD, Ohio– The Brimfield Police Department is crediting a doorbell camera for helping an officer nab two porch pirates.

A Ring camera was recording as a man got out of a truck and swiped a box from a house in the Whispering Woods development on Wednesday.

“What was unique about this one is that one of our on-duty officers also has a Ring doorbell camera, and saw the notification to Ring Neighbors pushed to his cell phone. With that, he was able to see the post almost in real-time, and was able to locate the suspect vehicle and stop it before the homeowner had called the police to report it (the call came in almost simultaneously),” the police department said.

Inside the truck, the officer found multiple Amazon boxes, which were returned to residents. The two suspects were arrested and charged with theft.