Parma considers putting pit bull ban to a vote

PARMA, Ohio– The city of Parma may allow residents to decide if its pit bull ban stays.

City council will vote Monday evening on a resolution to put the issue on the ballot.

“Over the past several months, city officials have heard from both sides regarding Parma’s ordinance, and we believe this is the most democratic way to give Parma residents a voice in the matter,” Parma City Council and Mayor Tim DeGeeter said in a joint statement on Friday.

“This approach is consistent with the city’s position that this issue should be decided at the ballot box – an approach that both sides of the debate have identified as an option.”

If council approves the measure, people in Parma will see it on ballots when they head to the polls on May 7.

In April, Lakewood repealed its ordinance that banned pit bulls and labeled them as “vicious.” Rocky River ended its breed-specific legislation at the end of November.