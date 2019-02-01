Live Video & Blog: Special weather statement issued as snow, cold temps cause problems on the roads

The National Weather Service says a mixture of light snow combined with temperatures in the single digits is creating some slick conditions on area roadways.

For more on that alert, click here.

A special statement was issued by NWS Friday morning, saying motorists should use caution and plan extra time to reach their destinations. The band of snow is expected to slowly diminish through 10 a.m.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports a crash on Interstate 480 by Ridge Road is creating big back-ups, along with crashes on Interstate 76 in Tallmadge, Interstate 271 at Waterloo and Interstate 271 at Interstate 480.

Check out our live blog below for more: