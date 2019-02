Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing individuals and reunite them with their loved ones.

Aliza Orellana is 15 years old and was last seen in Cleveland on January 15.

The teen is 5'2" and weighs 120 lbs.

She has a tattoo that says 'Darius' on her left wrist.

If you know where Aliza is, please call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

