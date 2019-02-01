Man in critical condition after shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Nottingham and Villaview Roads.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle with several bullet holes and the rear driver-side window blown out.

One man was taken to University Hospitals where he is listed in critical condition.

Investigators are trying to determine if the suspect is the same man who lead Euclid police on a short pursuit before crashing into a tree.

