Man convicted, fined after selling sick puppies in Texas parking lot

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A Texas man was convicted Thursday for selling puppies on the roadside and failing to provide them with adequate care.

KSAT reports that Ricado Valdez was accused of selling puppies in a San Antonio area parking lot last August.

Witnesses reportedly told authorities the dogs received inhumane care. One buyer reportedly said a pup that she purchased from Valdez was infected with parvovirus.

Animal Care Services (ACS) officials told KSAT that Valdez received the maximum fines for the violations and was ordered to pay a $4,000 fine plus court costs.

ACS are reportedly warning pet sellers that it is illegal in Texas to sell or give animals away on the side of the road or at garage sales, flea markets or festivals. All animal sales are illegal without a current litter or seller’s permit.