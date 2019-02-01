Lake County Sheriff’s Office warns of hungry, possibly diseased coyote

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a hungry and possibly diseased coyote.

The animal was spotted on Lake Terrace Drive at about 3 p.m. Thursday. It sniffed around garbage cans, going from yard to yard.

Early last month, a coyote killed family’s 10-year-old miniature Schanuzer in Mentor.

Coyotes can be found in all of Ohio’s 88 counties. They are mostly active at night and their mating season falls between January and March, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR recommends removing trash and pet food from the lawn, and cleaning around the grill. Residents should also keep a close eye on small dogs and cats.

