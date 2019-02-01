Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper performing ‘Shallow’ duet at Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — It’s official! Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will be performing their duet at the Oscars.

The Academy made the announcement on Twitter Friday night saying, “Cooper. Gaga. ‘Shallow.’ #Oscars”

This announcement comes after Gaga and Cooper’s first-ever live performance of Shallow.

Last Saturday the two surprised the audience at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and performed the song during Gaga’s residency show, Enigma. Shallow is the closing number of Gaga’s show, however it is not usually performed live as a duet.

Shallow has also been nominated for an Academy Award for best original song, meanwhile the film it’s from, A Star is Born, has been nominated in six other categories.

The Academy also announced that the following songs will also be performed during the awards:

I’ll Fight from documentary RBG, performed by Jennifer Hudson

The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns, performed by a surprise guest

When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, performed by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

The 91st Academy Awards will air February 24.

