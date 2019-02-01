It’s back! North Ridgeville man creates 28-foot ‘ice mountain’

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio– A massive amount of ice is towering over one home in North Ridgeville.

Andy Eck, who lives on Lear Nagle Road near the VFW, made his first “ice mountain” in 2010, inspired by similar structures in Alaska. He said that one was close to 40 feet tall, thanks to a prolonged period of cold.

With fluctuating temperatures this year, Eck created a slightly smaller version, which stands 28 feet tall. It’s made with a garden hose, several feet of pipe and hay for insulation.

“A lot of people stop, a lot of honk, a lot of people enjoy it. So we have a pretty good time doing it,” Eck said.