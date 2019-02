Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month.

Here is Jade Perkins' message:

"I am Dr. King's dream because I strive for greatness in everything I do.

I strive for greatness in school, swimming, and computers.

I know that I am somebody, and I love and respect myself, my family, and my community."

