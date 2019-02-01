Huge homecoming for Shelby teen who battled life-threatening infection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY, Ohio -- It was a homecoming befitting a queen.

On Friday, residents lined the streets of Shelby as Lindsey Gies was brought home from the hospital with a police escort.

The 17-year-old fell ill with an infection in December.

Then came the news that as a result of a medication she was given as part of the treatment, she had to undergo a double leg amputation below each knee, and she will also lose her fingertips.

Earlier this week, Lindsey's father, Shelby High Principal John Gies, said his daughter would be coming home soon to recover. Her friends asked the community to line the streets to show Lindsey-- who was chosen as the school's homecoming queen-- how much everyone cares about her.

