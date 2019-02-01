Former South Carolina assistant principal charged after allegedly inviting students to take drugs, have sex

IMRO, S.C. — A former South Carolina high school assistant principal has been charged after allegedly asking students to come to his home for drugs and sex.

WLTX reports Floyd White, the former assistant principal at Dutch Fork High School, is facing additional charges after he was arrested in November on drug charges.

In November White was reportedly released on bond.

However, as deputies continued their investigation they learned White was involved in more criminal activity. He reportedly often excused students from school and would encourage them to be truant.

Deputies told WLTX that White would ask students to send him nude pictures of themselves through Snapchat. Then, once they turned 18, he would invite them to his house to do drugs and have sex.

White was also reportedly caught on video surveillance using cocaine with another teacher, Austin Duncan, 25, in Duncan’s office. White is accused of supplying the cocaine to Duncan.

School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties released the following statement to WLTX, saying both teachers have been relieved of their duties within the district:

“We were deeply disturbed to learn of the arrests today of these former employees. Like law enforcement, we do not tolerate this type of conduct and make the safety of our students our first priority. We regret that the actions of a few district employees have the potential to erode the trust we have worked so hard to build with our parents and community. Mr. White and Mr. Duncan are no longer employed in our district. We encourage anyone with information on this case to immediately contact law enforcement. We appreciate the work of police and are cooperating fully with their investigation.”

Friday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged White with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, distribution of cocaine within proximity of a school, criminal solicitation of a minor and distribution of marijuana to a person under 18.