Firefighters on woman who surrendered twins: She did ‘the right thing’

HESPERIA, California — Firefighters in San Bernardino County, California, say a woman who surrendered her newborn twins did “the right thing.”

In a post on Facebook, the San Bernardino County Fire department said a young woman arrived at a fire station on Monday and said “she had just given birth to twins and wanted to leave the newborns at the station under safe-surrender.”

Firefighters took custody of the babies and determined they had been cared for, cleaned and fed, and were in good medical condition. The babies were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

According to the post, the mother refused medical attention. She was given information on how to reclaim her children in accordance with California’s safe-surrender law.

“This is exactly why the Safe Surrender program was created,” Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said. “This mother did the right thing by bringing her babies to the fire station. Regardless of your circumstances, the Safe Surrender program is a viable and loving option – no questions asked.”

This is how California’s law reads:

“Pursuant to Health & Safety Code 1255.7 and California Penal Code 271.5, also known as the “Safe-Haven Law”, state law provides immunity for mothers or persons in lawful custody of newborn infants less than seventy-two (72) hours who surrender these infants to a designated “safe-surrender site” from criminal prosecution. This policy was developed to prevent newborn infants from being abandoned resulting in serious injury or death. The law specifies that the person with lawful physical custody, after surrendering the child, have 14 days to change their mind and reclaim the baby.”

According to safehaven.tv, all 50 states have safe haven laws allowing parents to surrender their newborns. In Ohio, parents have 30 days from birth to legally surrender their newborns.

Most people who commented on the Facebook post, applauded the woman for what she did.

“She has no idea how strong she is… whoever she is I hope she is safe and I’ll be praying for her well-being,” one woman wrote.

Another said, “My heart breaks for this woman. Took amazing courage for her to do that. Prayers going up for her and those babies.”