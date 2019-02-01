× Eastlake police create way to help residents who have loved ones with special needs

EASTLAKE, Ohio — A local police department is working to help residents who have loved ones with special needs.

The Eastlake Police Department says they’re working with Eastlake City Hall to create a database of Eastlake community residents with special needs and concerns.

Police say their hope is that residents who due to age, limitations or for any other reasons or concerns, may need special assistance can be registered with the city so that officials can provide the best services possible.

According to the city’s website, the online directory “promotes communication and enables the police department to have quick and relevant access to important information about a person with a special need.”

The city says this information could be crucial to successfully defusing a crisis situation or locating someone who was “wandered away from safe surroundings.”

The directory is confidential and will only be accessible by the police department.

You can register your family member to the directory on eastlakeohio.com or by contacting city the following officials: Judy at (440) 951-2200 ext 1001 or Katie or Ruth at (440) 951-1400 ext 1128 or 1129.