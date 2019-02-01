Cold snap ending! Temps tick upward and continue rising through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light snow has arrived and continues through ~9AM this morning. The snow does not appear to even reach the lakeshore or our extreme northeast counties. It may slow down the morning commute a bit albeit a very light snowfall with minor accumulations.

Here’s your Snow Forecast:

Temperatures start to tick upward by Friday afternoon and continue that trend throughout the upcoming weekend. Check out next Monday! Temperatures will top 15° above average! With this warmth, comes the risk for ice jam flooding again. Stay tuned.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: