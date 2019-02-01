Updated list of closings

Cold snap ending! Temps tick upward and continue rising through the weekend

Posted 7:01 am, February 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:02AM, February 1, 2019

Light snow has arrived and continues through ~9AM this morning.  The snow does not appear to even reach the lakeshore or our extreme northeast counties.  It may slow down the morning commute a bit albeit a very light snowfall with minor accumulations.

Here’s your Snow Forecast:

Temperatures start to tick upward by Friday afternoon and continue that trend throughout the upcoming weekend. Check out next Monday!  Temperatures will top 15° above average! With this warmth,  comes the risk for ice jam flooding again.  Stay tuned.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: