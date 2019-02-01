Cleveland police officer under investigation for multiple counts of soliciting prostitution

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An unnamed Cleveland police officer is under investigation for allegations of soliciting prostitution, according to the city.

Director of Public Safety Michael McGrath and Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams made the announcement via a press release Friday.

According to the release, the officer is under investigation by the Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit for multiple counts of soliciting. No charges have been filed.

The officer has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation. In the event that charges are filed, additional information will be released, according to the city.

