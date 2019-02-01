Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby howler monkey

CLEVELAND– There is a new addition at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

A black howler monkey was born on Jan. 16 to parents Maxine and Rocco. The little family is doing great, the zoo said.

Visitors can spot the baby at the Primate, Cat and Aquatics Building. It’s likely the little one will be clinging to mom’s back or stomach.

Last year, there were a lot of births at the zoo, including two separate rhinos and snow leopard triplets.

