Chick-fil-A rated best fast food customer service in America

ATLANTA — A new report reveals that a fast food restaurant known for their chicken, milkshakes and customer service is truly the best of the best.

Chick-fil-A has been rated the best fast food customer service in the nation, according to the America’s Best Customer Service 2019 report.

The report, brought to consumers by Newsweek and Statista, surveyed 20,000 U.S. consumers. They each evaluated and rated several brands in categories such as quality of communication, technical competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility.

Chick-fil-A beat Sonic Drive-In, which came in at second place, and Arby’s, in third place.

Good customer service is part of Chick-fil-A’s brand.

“We should be about more than just selling chicken. We should be a part of our customers’ lives and the communities in which we serve,” the chain’s founder, S. Truett Cathy, is quoted on their website.

Chick-fil-A restaurants and employees reportedly work hard six days a week, not to just serve delicious food, but to have quality face-to-face interactions with their customers.

