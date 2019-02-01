× Police: Two Cleveland officers injured in accident on I-90W at I-71S

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police say two officers were injured in an accident on I-90W at I-71S Friday night.

Police say a vehicle struck a zone car. The officers were being taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Four other people were also injured and taken to the hospital.

Cleveland police dispatch earlier told FOX 8 News, that portion of the highway was shut down.

