3-year-old Tuscarawas County girl home from hospital after woodworking accident

SUGARCREEK, Ohio-- A Tuscarawas County family says they are grateful for their 3-year old daughter’s fighting spirit after numerous surgeries from a freak woodworking accident.

The only sign of what happened is the surgical scar on her head.

“A piece of wood fell on my head,” explained Amelia Hershberger, sitting next to her mom.

Her father, an experienced woodworker, said she was standing behind him in the garage while he was using a table saw in late December.

“I was building a Lego tray for the kids for Christmas,” Dwayne Hershberger said. “I was cutting a piece of wood and it kicked back out of a table saw, and it hit her in the side of the head.”

Amelia’s mother said was rushed into the first of three surgeries at Akron Chikdrens Hospital, where she remained for just shy of one month.

“We just sat down and we just prayed,” Elise Hershberger said. “We just asked God to be with her, to be with the doctors, to guide the doctors' hands, to perform the surgery that needed to be done.”

Elise said when the accident happened, it burst a blood vessel in Amelia’s head. A portion of bone was removed to relieve pressure buildup on her brain. After a second surgery, Elise said it was discovered her daughter also suffered a stroke.

Amelia is now out of the hospital, but still proudly wearing her patient ID badge. She says she wants to be a police officer when she grows up.

“I’m so happy to be home with my mom and my dad and my sisters,” said Amelia sitting in her mother’s arms.

“She has been such a blessing to our family,” said her mother. “It’s hard to put into words how much love we have for her.”