Vermilion home explodes after driver allegedly hits gas meter, flees the scene

VERMILION — Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says a house exploded early this morning on East Darrow Road in Vermilion .

He said it appears the home exploded after a driver struck a gas meter. He said the driver fled the scene.

“The deputy got there right when the house exploded,” Sigsworth told the Fox 8 I-Team. “The deputy was taken to the hospital to be checked out. The homeowners were out of the house and I do not believe they were injured. “

He said the driver has not been located.

