Tremont water main break closes roads, leaves icy mess

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More than six hours after a water main break in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, crews from Cleveland Water said they have closed off three large valves.

Crews have closed 3 large valves that have dramatically reduced the leak at W. 14 & Clark and pressure is beginning to increase. Read the latest update: https://t.co/fl4dVB7CTg @CityofCleveland @CLEpolice — Cleveland Water (@ClevelandWater) January 31, 2019

The water department said closing the valves "dramatically reduced the leak" and would help improve water pressure for those in the affected area.

The 30-inch transmission broke Wednesday night at W. 14th St. and Clark Ave. There was no boil advisory issued.

According to Cleveland Water, additional smaller valves will need to be closed to fully stop the leak. That's when crews will be able to start making repairs.

Several blocks were flooded after the water main break. The water caused thick ice to form.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, W. 14th St. was closed from Auburn Ave. to Rowley Ave. Clark Ave. was closed from W. 16th St. to Quigley Ave. The I-90 east and I-71 north ramp to I-490 east was also closed.

Water main break W. 14/Clark. W. 14 closed Auburn - Rowley. Clark closed W. 16 - Quigley. 90E and 71N ramp to 490 EB closed. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 31, 2019

The City of Cleveland Division of Streets was called to the scene to assist in plowing and salting to remove the ice.

Cleveland Water warned that water main breaks happen during these dangerously cold temperatures. They said they've been responding to more than a dozen breaks each day.

