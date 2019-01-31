Suspect in Vermilion house explosion found hiding in vacant house

VERMILION, Ohio– The Erie County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect in Thursday morning’s house explosion.

A vehicle crashed into a gas meter at the house on Darrow Road in Vermilion, causing the explosion. The homeowners were able to escape before the blast.

Investigators said they believe Kenneth E. Karnow, 56, was the driver. Witnesses saw him fleeing the area.

State and local authorities searched near the scene, but were unable to locate him.

Karnow was found hiding in the closet of a vacant house on OH-60 Thursday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

The residents’ dogs both got loose during the chaos. One wandered into a Holiday Inn later in the morning, but younger, gray dog is still missing.

Anyone who sees Vito should call 440-213-9489.

Continuing coverage of this story here