Standing water, icy streets concerns with changing weather this weekend

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio– After days of life-threatening wind chills, temperatures are expected to climb above freezing this weekend. But that brings a new set of concerns.

The city of Rocky River said the anticipated rain will make existing icy conditions even more dangerous.

More on the forecast here

“The forecasted rain for this weekend may create standing water in the street. Single-digit temperatures this week have frozen catch basins which may constrict rain water from draining off streets,” the city said in an alert to residents on Thursday.

Drivers should use caution. Service personnel will be inspecting catch basins as much as possible.

Rocky River officials also released the following cold-weather safety tips:

When using portable heaters: keep a 3’ distance from combustibles.

Do not use candles for emergency lighting – have a stock of batteries.

Never thaw frozen pipes with an open flame or torch.

Keep cabinet doors open to circulate air around pipes.

During an increase in outdoor temperatures, pipes can experience issues, be aware of water shut-off locations in case there is a water supply issue during the weekend thaw.

More stories on the winter weather here