Updated list of closings

Some light snow, then temperatures start to go up by Friday afternoon

Posted 10:52 pm, January 31, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57PM, January 31, 2019

CLEVELAND- Some snow is affecting mainly our southern counties. It may produce a flurry or two north to Cleveland.

Here is a look at our overnight temperatures through early Friday morning. Temperatures start to tick upward by Friday afternoon.

**Follow our closings list for the latest**

***What about the rest of winter? Don't miss our FOX 8 meteorologists' rest of winter forecast, Friday on FOX 8 News at 6 p.m.***

Check out next Monday!  Temperatures will top 15° above average! With this warmth,  comes the risk for ice jam flooding again.  Stay tuned.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: