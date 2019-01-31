SNEAK PEEK: Baker Mayfield to appear in NFL 100th anniversary Super Bowl ad

CLEVELAND — You’ll see Baker Mayfield on TV Super Bowl Sunday, but not playing in the game, obviously.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback will be featured in an NFL commercial airing during Super Bowl LIII.

The two-minute ad kicks off the NFL’s 100th anniversary celebration and will feature 44 retired and active players, according to Sports Illustrated.

The news outlet reports that the players turn a fancy ballroom into a football frenzy.

Mayfield shared a clip of the ad on Instagram, telling fans to tune in before the halftime show to see the rest.

Sports Illustrated says the commercial includes an “all-star cast” featuring Terry Bradshaw, Tony Gonzalez, Von Miller, Franco Harris, Marshawn Lynch, Larry Fitzgerald, Deion Sanders, Michael Strahan and Peyton Manning.

Bradshaw reportedly slings a football 40-yards across the ballroom and hits a chandelier. Lynch attends the black-tie event in a black track suit and beanie.

Roger Goodell is also featured in the ad. He reportedly welcomes guests to the 100th season banquet before Lynch starts the mayhem.

The commercial was reportedly directed by Peter Berg, director of Friday Night Lights, and will air multiple times throughout the NFL’s 100th season.

The NFL also shared a clip of the ad on social media.

So, tune in Sunday to see how Mayfield, and the other NFL stars, plays a role in all the chaos.

