Show Info: January 31, 2019
Garrett’s Mill Diner
4226 Hudson Dr
Stow, OH 44224
330.926.1344
http://garrettsmilldiner.com/
Orchid Mania
Cleveland Botanical Garden
Now – March 10th
www.cbgarden.org
Miss Saigon
NOW – February 17th
KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square
www.playhousesquare.org
Natural cleaners for your home
His Daughter
440-632-8053
14982 S State, Middlefield
https://hisdaughtershop.com/
Gourmet Guy Cafe
20253 Lake Road, Rocky River
https://www.gourmetguycatering.com/cafe/
The Raging Avocado
6316 Market Avenue N, Canton
www.theragingavocado.com
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
NOW-February 2nd
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Coyote Fact and Fiction
Cleveland Metorparks
6-7:30p Feb 6th
West Creek Reservation, Parma
FREE!
www.ClevelandMetorparks.com
The Mentalist
Brent Webb
February 1st & 2nd
Club Velvet
Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
www.Ticketmaster.com
Must be 21 to attend